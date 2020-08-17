VALE: Peter Greenham senior has died aged 83. Photo supplied by Greenham Group.

The Greenham Group has announced that its founder, Peter Greenham senior, died on Sunday August 16 aged 83 after an illness.

Greenham group general manager operations Tom Maguire said Mr Greenham was still an active part of the business up until his death.

"He loved the business," Mr Maguire said.

"The business was such a part of him and he was such a part of the business."

The Greenham Group has become one of the country's biggest meat processors, and Mr Maguire credited much of its success to Mr Greenham.

"He was a self-driven force, someone that made things happen," Mr Maguire said.



"It was just his passion for his industry that drove the business.

"The Tongala business started in 1993, a lot of people have input into that but it was the vision of that man that got it to where it is today."

Mr Greenham's son, Peter Greenham junior, remains at the helm of the business.

"The business is in really capable hands in Peter junior," Mr Maguire said.

In a statement, the Greenham Group said it would plan an event to remember Mr Greenham.

"Unfortunately at this time, we are unable to come together as friends of Peter to celebrate his extraordinary life," the statement said.



"However, we will be planning a celebration in memory of Peter once possible.

"We are truly proud of the legacy he has built and are committed to seeing his vision through."

Have you signed up to Stock & Land's daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to Victorian and Tasmanian agriculture.



The story Vale Peter Greenham senior first appeared on Stock & Land.