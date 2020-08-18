Vic / NSW border win for ag

THOSE in the ag sector have won a major concession with the news farmers, contractors and others employed in agriculture will now be able to cross from Victoria into New South Wales without quarantining in Sydney for two weeks.

A keenly anticipated ruling by the NSW government will allow Victorians in, but only within 100km of the Victorian border.

Victorians involved in the agriculture will not have to live within the 'border bubble' straddling the Murray to cross into southern NSW as part of the deal.

This means it will not solve the looming issue with finding an adequate harvest workforce for the looming bumper NSW crop.

Victoria's agriculture minister Jaclyn Symes took to Twitter to congratulate authorities for coming up with a workable solution.

"(I'm) Really glad to see this outcome after weeks of productive discussions with (NSW agriculture minister) Adam Marshall," Ms Symes said.

"Unfortunately it doesn't fix all the important issues - but it's a step in the right direction."

In a big win, producers with properties either side of the Murray will be able to visit their NSW properties and attend to tasks such as animal husbandry and crop monitoring.

The rural sector last week exploded as it became clear the official interpretation of cross border rules required individuals to leave rural Victoria, travel to COVID-19 hit Melbourne then fly to Sydney and quarantine for 14 days before going to their NSW place of employment.

Along with farmers and contractors, those in work such as agronomy and vet services will be allowed to cross as will shearers and shed staff.

Access will be via an agricultural exemption permit.

If workers are to stay in NSW, ideally staying in at the property where they are working, they must isolate from others.

While Victoria's COVID-19 cases have soared over the past month, the vast majority of the positive tests have occurred in Melbourne and Victoria's major regional centres, with virtually no infections in many rural-based municipalities bordering NSW, such as Mildura and Swan Hill.

Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) president David Jochinke welcomed the news, but said further changes would be needed as the situation evolved.

"It definitely helps with some of the issues but we are aware that some people will be outside that 100 kilometre bubble on the NSW side, it is something we will have to continue to work through to get the best outcome for all," Mr Jochinke said.