Bell properties Gaulton, Oakleigh on the market

GAULTON and Oakleigh, two quality properties in the tightly held Bell district, are being auctioned by Fitzsimmons Real Estate, Dalby.



Gaulton covers 308ha (762 acres) in two titles and is located on the Macalister-Bell Road, about 3km from Bell.



The broadacre farm with quality cultivation soils could also potentially be a premier mixed farm with both grain and cattle.

Gaulton has excellent improvements including a modern, four bedroom brick home, machinery shed, hay shed, silos and cattle yards and about 270ha of cultivation.

Oakleigh is also located 3km to Bell and covers 128ha (316 acres).



The property consists of mostly black, self mulching soils with a small area of creek grazing.



Gaulton and Oakleigh are being offered by Fitzsimmons Real Estate on an online auction starting on September 16 and closing on September 17.



Contact Michael Fitzsimmons, 0427 621 758, or Aaron Landgren, on 0402 455 708, Fitzsimmons Real Estate, Dalby.

