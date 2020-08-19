NSW-QLD ag border permits needed before both states lose millions

THE NSW government is calling on Queensland to implement an agricultural border permit system, before the restrictions cost both states hundreds of millions of dollars.

The NSW government will allow Victorians in to the state - but only within 100 kilometres of the border - if they are approved for an agricultural exemption permit, easing some of the harvest workforce pressure facing the industry.



NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall has requested the Queensland government roll out the same "sensible measures" along its NSW border.

"You don't have to reinvent the wheel, you can just copy and paste what we've done on our southern border," Mr Marshall said.



"We've done it with a state that has almost 8000 active COVID-19 cases.

"Surely Queensland can implement the same sensible measures with NSW, a state with less than 300 active cases, and not a single case for months within cooee of the Queensland border."



Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner revealed his department had been engaging with its counterparts in NSW and Victoria about the situation.



"My department is actively monitoring the situation regarding exemptions for harvest workers across all state boundaries," Mr Furner said.



"The department has been engaging with colleagues in NSW and Victoria, following initial discussions with their counterparts in Victoria and NSW about this issue.



"They have also met with industry and have sought further advice and approaches that can be taken to keep Queensland communities safe from COVID-19."

With the harvest season just around the corner, the clock is ticking for the Queensland government to come to the table, otherwise both states face "hundreds of millions of dollars in lost productivity".

"That might not matter to the Premier sitting in Brisbane, but it means a helluva lot rural Queenslanders," Mr Marshall said.

"Why would we needlessly cost Queensland and northern NSW farmers millions and millions of dollars when there is no need to?"

The issue of border restrictions has soured the relationship between the NSW and Queensland governments, with NSW caught unaware of the northern border closure.

Despite the number of active cases in Victoria, Mr Marshall said NSW and its southern neighbour shared a "very good relationship".

"The same cannot be said for Queensland," Mr Marshall said.

"There's been no communication [on border closures] whatsoever, no indication from the Queensland Premier that she's willing to relax the measures or to even engage in a discussion.

"I'm a great believer in that it's easy for anyone to complain about a problem, it's another thing to come up with a solution. I've given voice to the problem, but I've also presented a solution."

However, Mr Furner said the health and safety of Queenslanders was his government's number one priority.

"We are doing everything we can to assist industry and industry is doing a fantastic job to carry on its essential work while we do what is necessary to keep Queenslanders safe from COVID-19," Mr Furner said.

