Hay farce prior to cross border exemption announcement

Warracknabeal farmer Chris Taylor was not happy about a suggestion from NSW officials he should move freight hay to his Euston property via a flight from Melbourne to Sydney.

THERE has been a welcome breakthrough in the impasse regarding movement of agricultural workers across the Victorian / NSW border, with Victorian ag workers now allowed to apply for an exemption permit to allow them to do their job in NSW within 100km of the border

However, in the weeks leading up to Monday's announcement there had been many moments of high farce in relation to advice on cross border movements.

One Victorian farmer believes he has an anecdote which tops them all.

Chris Taylor, from Warracknabeal in Victoria, has a property at Euston, just over the NSW border.

He has 1500 sheep on the Euston property and with dry conditions over winter wanted to freight some hay from his Warracknabeal base the 270km to the property to feed them.

However, Mr Taylor said he had been advised by NSW officials that to get the hay across he would have to take the hay to Melbourne, then have it flown to Sydney, where it would have to remain in quarantine for 14 days before it could then be freighted back to Euston.

This would involve a trip of 2150 kilometres, around eight times the distance required normally.

The road freight cost alone could be in excess of $170/t based on normal B-Double freight rates for a one-way delivery of hay but the air freight could be up to an eye watering $1000/t according to air freight industry sources, meaning a freight bill of over $50,000 for a small consignment of hay.

Mr Taylor, Bellevue Farming, said the advice was bewildering as there is not a biosecurity requirement for hay to be isolated before movement.

Some freight operators with permits have been able to move between the states but new permits or ones for farmers with trucks have been harder to get hold of.





He said he was glad some sort of a resolution was in place that would allow him to get across the border but added the inconsistencies made it extremely frustrating.



"I just don't feel there is much understanding from officials regarding what goes on in regards to agriculture.

"According to them the solution is for the sheep to wait 14 days for feed and take the hay on a joy flight to Sydney, it obviously just does not work."

He said there was someone monitoring the sheep for him and that they were fine but that in other instances there may be a more immediate requirement to get feed to them.

"The importance of agriculture needs to be highlighted and we need to be able to get our work done."

"I totally understand the need to protect borders, but I live within the Yarriambiack Shire and there has not been a single actual case in our municipality so it is very low risk.

"This is not about going on a holiday in NSW it's about getting across and providing an essential service and we need to have these solutions sorted out."

"These restrictions have really been hurting cross border communities and agriculture as a whole."