Rubbery border rubs salt into border wounds

THE PAIN currently being felt by isolated communities along the Victoria / South Australia border in the wake of South Australia's hardline stance on entries from the Garden State is only exacerbated by the different interpretations of the border over the years.

For the best part of 70 years no one could actually agree where the border officially was.

During this period there was a wedge of land, dubbed the Disputed Territories, with both Victoria and South Australia laying claim to land within 3.6 kilometres of the current border, due to surveying bungles.

It meant that Victoria was in charge of over 1200 square kilometres of land that technically should have been in South Australia, if the official border location of the 141st meridian east of Greenwich had been accurately mapped by cartographers, which South Australia took to the courts to try and retrieve.

The protracted dispute took over 70 years to resolve, with towns such as Serviceton in Victoria once claimed by South Australia, however much of the Disputed Territories ended up as part of modern-day Victoria.

This has led to geographic anomalies where residents in the far north-west of Victoria, such as the community of Lindsay Point, near Renmark, have virtually no access to other areas of their own state without first travelling through a section of South Australia.

The close ties between border communities are reflected in the semi-official Green Triangle agreement which links municipalities in far south-western Victoria and south-eastern SA, along with a spate of historic pushes to create a state straddling current borders.

The first attempt occurred in the 1860s when large scale squatters in Victoria attempted to secede and form their own state, to be known as Princeland, with a capital at Mount Gambier and borders extending up into what is now the Riverland.

Another push for a new state occurred in the 1980s when some, especially in western Victoria, cited excessive city-centric focus by the State Governments of the day and looked to create a new state, however the move failed to gather momentum.

There was still talk of a secession and as late as 2019, Victorian Liberal Democrats Upper House MP Tim Quilty delivered a speech on the benefits of rural Victoria seceding from Melbourne.

However, for the most part, residents in the quiet SA / Vic border region, which has just a fraction of the population of the densely populated Murray region delineating the boundary between Victoria and NSW were satisfied to let things be, noting the border was nothing more than a line on a map.

Until now.