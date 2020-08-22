Athleisure's best foot forward

WHEN you think about wool worn on your feet the mind first goes to fluffy socks and cosy slippers, but wool has started to make its way into another area of footwear.

As adopting a healthy lifestyle has become more trendy and athleisure more commonly worn outside of exercise, sneakers are now a wardrobe staple.

And wool is the latest sneaker trend, which has catapulted since the COVID-19 pandemic, when retail saw a major shift to leisure wear as people were confined to their homes more.

EMU Australia has taken the concept by storm by offering premium sneakers, which launched last year, with 100 per cent wool uppers that suit everything from activewear to street casual dress.

They are also transeasonal so can be worn all year round.

EMU global marketing manager Rebecca Fett said the company has worked with Merino wool for several years in other products.

The company also has long-standing Woolmark accreditation.

Released last year, EMU's sneakers use 100pc Merino wool for the outer part of its women's and children's sneakers.

"We understand and see real value in working with wool and wool products," Ms Fett said.

"Seeing the trend towards a more active lifestyle and casual approach to dressing and sneakers being undoubtedly one of the most popular items in today's global market, it seemed like a logical evolution for us to take.

"This innovative collection of wool sneakers talks directly to our DNA - natural materials, comfortable, innovative, sustainable and superior quality."

For women, the Barkly sneaker is lace-up with a removable foot-bed ($79.95) and the children's range includes Moreton and Becher, with velcro straps for easy on-and-off wearing ($49.95).

The sneakers are made of fabric techniques utilised from bespoke wool suits and an innovative foot-bed design that equals a lightweight, odour resistant shoe.

Not to mention being machine washable - no doubt a favourite feature for parents.

The outer part of the shoe is 100pc Merino wool, complemented with cotton lining to create a breathable, comfortable sneaker.

And the latest hand cut panel construction technology aids in establishing a form fitting, flexible shoe.

"The success of using Merino wool in sneakers lies not only in the fibre's natural properties, but also in its ability to be constructed in a way that aids performance," Ms Fett said.

Customer feedback has been very positive, with the company proudly reporting an online customer rating of 4.8 out of 5.

"Sales have been really strong and exceeded our expectations," she said.

"In fact, we sold out in Australia after first launching them both through our retail customers and our online store.

"We have sold our wool sneakers into all of our global markets including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe, Asia and of course Australia/New Zealand."

EMU's products are available in 70 countries.

With a rich heritage in Australian sheepskin, EMU was established in 1994, out of Jacksons Tannery which began in 1948.

Jacksons Tannery was one of the original manufacturers of sheepskin boots.

In a nod to its background, EMU still currently resides in Jacksons Tannery's old stomping grounds at South Geelong, Victoria.

Its strong heritage is entrenched in all its products, inspired by innovating with natural, renewable and biodegradable materials to make quality, durable and stylish products.

The story Athleisure's best foot forward first appeared on Farm Weekly.