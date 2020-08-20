Herbicide test for growing pulse market

A TRIAL of a herbicide with a new mode of action to combat broadleaf weeds in a range of pulse crops, which is set to be introduced to the market in 2021, is underway at Latham.

Reflex is a new Group G herbicide by Syngenta that will be registered for the control and suppression of a range of broadleaf weeds in pulse crops including lupins, field peas, chickpeas, lentils, vetch and faba beans.

The Lathan trial, which is one of many being conducted around WA and the rest of the country, has been done in partnership with Liebe Group and Elders Coorow.

Syngenta territory sales manager Owen Langley said pulses in Australia were a growing market.

"Lupins have been a mainstay rotational tool in WA for a long time as they're incredibly profitable and offer benefits beyond just that year's crop," Mr Langley said.

"But resistance is also developing and we have a heavy reliance on Group C and F herbicides in WA to control broadleaf weeds.

"Reflex is a completely new mode of action, a Group G herbicide, and is a very flexible product which will be registered for incorporated by sowing (IBS) use and post sowing pre-emergent use (PSPE)."

The Latham trial was sown on April 20, with IBS herbicides applied April 17 and PSPE herbicides applied April 23.

The treatments included untreated, Reflex 1000 millilitre IBS, Reflex 1500ml IBS, Reflex 1000ml plus Simazine 1000 grams IBS, Reflex 1000ml plus Metribuzin 300g IBS, Simazine 1000ml plus Metribuzin 300g IBS, Reflex 900ml PSPE and Reflex 1000ml plus Metribuzin 300gm IBS.

Mr Langley said the aim of the trial was to evaluate Reflex herbicide in lupins, along with the crop safety and efficacy on regional specific weeds, versus industry standard applications.

"At that site, the main weed pressure is cape weed and we expect Reflex to have a suppression claim only for that weed," he said.

"At first inspection it seems to be doing a very good job on those weeds, at the 1.5 litre rate of Reflex IBS we're getting around that 80 to 85 per cent control which is an exceptional performance.

"Reflex's key strength will be brassica weeds, which includes wild radish and while there wasn't wild radish at the Liebe Group site, it does seem to be the strength of Reflex in other trials."

The trial was heavily affected by the wind events on May 23 which resulted in a staggered germination of crop and weeds, and an uneven seedbed.

It is also suspected it may have also resulted in movement of herbicide, particularly the PSPE treatments, away from the optimal proximity for weed control.

"The site is a bit scattered, which has nothing to do with the herbicide and is just the nature of the difficulty the lupins had in coming through," Mr Langley said.

"However we've replicated this trial across several sites in WA and Reflex seems to be exceptionally crop safe, more so than what we've seen with current industry standards, and the efficacy with the residual control seems to be very positive."

The other trials in WA are being conducted at Geraldton, York and Esperance which will give growers a good idea of performance in different soil types, rainfall zones and across different crops.

Reflex is still pending registration from the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA), but it is expected to be accepted in March next year.

The story Herbicide test for growing pulse market first appeared on Farm Weekly.