Last-minute Dairy Australia board contender

Camperdown dairy farmer Carlie Barry hopes to get 100 signatures from Dairy Australia members in just two weeks so she can stand for election to the board.

"I would be a voice for all farmers, but especially for the 'grass-roots' farmers and younger farmers starting out in the industry who I believe have historically not had a strong enough advocate for them in the past," Ms Barry said.



A former Fonterra area manager, Ms Barry and husband milk about 600 Jersey and crossbred cows and have grown their operation rapidly since beginning sharefarming in 2010.



