Last-minute Dairy Australia board contender

Last-minute 'grassroots' contender for Dairy Australia board

ADF News
HOPEFUL: Carlie Barry, pictured with husband Owen and family, seeks last-minute nomination for the Dairy Australia board.

HOPEFUL: Carlie Barry, pictured with husband Owen and family, seeks last-minute nomination for the Dairy Australia board.

Aa

Camperdown dairy farmer Carlie Barry hopes to get 100 signatures from Dairy Australia members in just two weeks so she can stand for election to the board.

Aa

Camperdown dairy farmer Carlie Barry hopes to get 100 signatures from Dairy Australia members in just two weeks so she can stand for election to the board.

"I would be a voice for all farmers, but especially for the 'grass-roots' farmers and younger farmers starting out in the industry who I believe have historically not had a strong enough advocate for them in the past," Ms Barry said.

READ MORE:Candidates line up for Dairy Australia board

A former Fonterra area manager, Ms Barry and husband milk about 600 Jersey and crossbred cows and have grown their operation rapidly since beginning sharefarming in 2010.

The Owens currently have a farm for sale but will maintain an active stake in dairy farming at the second property.

Have you signed up to Stock & Land's daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to Victorian and Tasmanian agriculture.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.