A slice of history for sale near the Grampians

A piece of pastoral history has been listed for sale near the Grampians in western Victoria.

The property - Barrahead - is a portion of the original Victoria Valley run, established in 1838 by Thomas Woolley, and it is being offered for the first time in over 100 years.

The Mirranatwa property's 482 hectares includes a four-bedroom homestead which was built in 1859, a three-stand raised board wool shed with steel bugle yards, and numerous machinery sheds which have been kept in excellent condition.

Additional accommodation is provided with a tidy, three-bedroom cottage also included on the property.

There is a second set of steel sheep yards, and large ephemeral wetlands which provide substantial bird life.

All points of the property provide commanding views of the Grampians.

Stock is also available to be purchased by the buyer.

The property is being marketed by Charles Stewart Real Estate and agent Andrew Duffy said it was rare properties like this came onto the market.

"Barrahead will appeal to many market segments and we would expect considerable inquiry on a property of this calibre," Mr Duffy said.



"The embedded history coupled with the high quality of the improvements and sheer beauty of the surroundings make inspecting Barrahead a must for anyone looking for a property of this type."



The property is headed to auction at the Mirranatwa Recreational Hall on September 18, 2020, but prior offers are said to be considered.



For more information, click here.

