Parcel of land hits the market in Thorpdale

A parcel of land in Gippsland in Victoria among the rolling hills and established trees has been listed for sale.

The land - 710 McDonalds Track, Thorpdale - totals 16.34 hectares and is full of rolling hills and rich, red soils.

It is supported by a permanent, spring-fed dam and 2.4 megalitres of irrigation licence paid to 2032.

The land is approximately two hours from Melbourne and an hour and a half from the snow.

It is being marketed through Alex Scott & Staff and real estate agent John Patterson said it had the land had the potential for many pursuits.



"Both horticulture or lifestyle, this blank canvas is for you to make your own," Mr Patterson said.



"Parcels of land like this do not come around often."



The asking price for the land is $495,000.

