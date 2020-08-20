Palari listed at $17 million

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the Deguara family's 5492 hectare (13,572 acre) property Palari, which has been listed for sale at $17 million after being put to auction today.

Located 180km from Mackay and 260km from Rockhampton, the Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction attracted three registered bidders.

Palari is described as being developed brigalow scrub soils running to open Funnel Creek flats and has an estimated carrying capacity 2500 adult equivalents.



The property features mainly improved pastures, including buffel grasses as well as green panic interspersed with burgundy bean and seca stylos, and natural species.



Some 520ha has previously been cultivated. About 2800ha has also been stick raked and disc ploughed.

Palari is subdivided into 13 paddocks with laneways servicing each paddock. There is 20km of new boundary fencing. There are steel and timber cattle yards capable of handling up to 1500 head.

The property also features a Renkie centre pivot covering 50ha.



Palari has two other bores supplying turkey nests, which service 10 paddocks. There is also an unequipped bore. Permanent waterholes are located on the flood out country.

There are three homesteads on Palari.

The main homestead has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, cold room and a double lock up garage. The second three bedroom homestead has a large outdoor area. The third features four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Other improvements include a hay and machinery sheds, 10KVA solar system, a seven bay vehicle shed, and storage sheds.



Extensive plant and equipment is being offered with the property including trucks, tractors, dozers and farming equipment.

Contact Bill Hamilton, 0408 884 895, or Damien Freney, 0429 391 152, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

