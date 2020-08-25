Do you have an idea for an on-farm research project?

Meat & Livestock Australia is calling for researchers to submit preliminary proposals for funding to support on-farm research, development and adoption projects that benefit sheepmeat and grassfed beef producers.

The investment call is aimed at attracting projects from individuals, organisations and project teams which address the RD&A priorities identified for the sheepmeat and grassfed beef industries for 2021-22.



The priorities were determined following extensive consultation with red meat producers through MLA's regional consultation process.



The 2021-22 priorities are:



Driving on-farm practice change to increase whole of life cow productivity for southern beef production systems

Matching feed supply in a variable landscape to a changing climate

A scour worm vaccine for sheep

Breeder herd efficiency and managing calf wastage for northern production systems (NB2 Foundation project).

MLA research, development and adoption general manager Michael Crowley said researchers were encouraged to work collaboratively on project proposals and involve producers or producer groups where possible.



"This approach is part of MLA's focus on delivering programs of work that address producer priorities and deliver greater benefits and impacts for the industry," Mr Crowley said.



"The development of a vaccine against scour worms, identified as a priority by producers, would be a potential game-changer for Australian sheep producers.



"Internal parasites have the costliest impact of all endemic conditions on profitable sheep production; almost the entire Australian sheep flock is challenged by infestation with scour worms.



"For southern beef producers, proposals are sought for developing and delivering extension packages that will result in improvements in reproductive performance throughout a breeder's productive life as a result of adoption of selected management techniques.



"The productivity of the southern beef sector has the potential to improve if management strategies are put in place that concentrate on reproductive performance.



"There is a wealth of information and resources available to producers but practice change leading to improved reproductive outcomes, and the associated productivity gains, remains a significant opportunity."



Researchers are encouraged to develop an adoption pathway within proposed projects suitable for the research outputs.



This may consider, but not be limited to MLA adoption programs as described here, such as integrated R&D Producer Demonstration Sites (PDS) or Profitable Grazing Systems (PGS).



A request for tender based on the 2021-22 RD&A priorities for sheepmeat and grassfed beef and a MLA preliminary proposal template are available to download here.



Preliminary proposals should be submitted electronically in Microsoft Word format to MLA at projectcall@mla.com.au before 11.59pm AEDT, October 2, 2020.



"Looking at northern beef production systems, proposals are sought through a specific and separate tender process for RD&A activities that directly align with the development of the Northern Breeding Business (NB2) strategic research partnership, which came out MLA's 2019-20 investment call," Mr Crowley said.



A request for tender for preliminary proposals to address breeder herd efficiency and managing calf wastage for northern production systems and a MLA preliminary proposal template are available to download here.



Preliminary proposals must be received by MLA before 11.59pm (NSW time) September 14, 2020.

