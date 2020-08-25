Hardwood plantations off to auction

A GROUP of hardwood plantations are creating strong interest from rural investors in the run up to the online auction to be conducted Ray White Rural and Eastern Rural on September 26.



The 16 dual timber/grazing properties are in six locations - Kumbia, Kingaroy, Murgon, Boondooma, Proston and Gurgeena - and range in size from 63 hectares to 460ha.

At Kumbia, two hardwood plantation on red soil cultivation country are being offered. McLaughlin covers 63ha (156 acres) and has 58ha of western white gums, which were planted in 2006 and 2011. Brennans is 65ha (161 acres) and has 55ha of 2010 planted spotted gum and western white gums. There are also two dams and an unequipped bore.

There are also two assets in the Kingaroy area. Barron is a 124ha (306 acre) red soil scrub and forest property with 91ha planted to western white gum, which was planted in 2011. The property has four dams. Dugdell at Benair comprises of 101ha (248 acres) and had 78ha planted to spotted gum and other species in 2007 and 2011. There is a dam and a set of portable panel yards.

There are three adjoining, frost free, red scrub soils and red forest soils properties at Cobbs Hill near Murgon.



Cobbs Hick is 460ha (1136 acres) in three freehold titles is the largest property in the offering. It had 167ha planted to spotted gum and a small area of white gum in 2015. There is also a large area of remnant forest of spotted gum, ironbark and messmate.

Eisenmenger covers 106ha (261 acres) in two freehold titles and has 47ha planted to spotted gum and Gympie messmate in 2002.

Cole is 164ha (405 acres) and had 78ha planted to spotted gum and white gum in 2012. Cole has yards and a shed.



The adjacent Boondooma properties Reddan (419ha/1035 acres) and Thomson (168ha/413 acres) are also being offered.



Reddan fronts the Boyne River and had 300ha planted to spotted gum, western white gum and other species in 2007. Wynn cassia pasture is well established. The property also has an enclosed shed

Thomson had 107ha planted to spotted gum, western white gum and other species. There are five dams.

The 16 dual timber/grazing properties are in six locations: Kumbia, Kingaroy, Murgon, Boondooma, Proston and Gurgeena.

There are three properties at Proston, all with a water scheme connection.



Ewart is 390ha (964 acres) in three freehold titles and has timber cattle yards. It is described as crows ash scrub country through kurrajong to spotted gum and narrowleaf ironbark country. Some 155ha was planted to spotted gum and western white gum in 2010.

Cairns is 128ha (317 acres) of red soil forest country with 105ha planted to western white gum, spotted gum and other species.

Lee covers 133ha (327 acres) and is ironbark and spotted gum forest country with patch of fringe scrub country. A total of 115ha was planted to spotted gum, western white gum and other species.

The final assets are four properties at Gurgeena.

Heidrich, Pressland 1 and Sydney comprise 311ha (768 acres) in three adjoining freehold titles, which were planted with spotted gum and other species in 2002 and 2010. The property has an unequipped bore, six tanks, and old timber cattle yards.

Pressland covers 64ha (158 acres) and is red soil former cultivation country planted with spotted gum. Pressland has magnificent views over the Binjour Valley.

Hebbard is 64ha (157 acres) planted with 40ha of spotted gum. There is remnant native forest at the back of the property.

Meredith covers 65ha (160 acres) and is a former cultivation property planted with 62ha of spotted gum and other species. Meredith features magnificent views over the Branch Creek District.

Contact Janelle Duffin, 0419 165 000, or Glen Duffin, 0429 658 161, Ray White Rural, or Andrew Kirtley, 0400 598 866, Eastern Rural.

MORE READING: 'Traprock property Barongarook sold'.

The story Hardwood plantations off to auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.