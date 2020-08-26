Grains industry news in brief 26.8.20

COFCO accountant investigation

CHINESE authorities are investigating the actions of the chief accountant of Chinese state government owned grain trader COFCO.

Luo Jiamang, who joined the agribusiness giant, one of the largest buyers of grain in the world, in 2018, was being investigated for what the tightly controlled Chinese media described as grave discipline and law violations.

The official statement came from China's anti-corruption watchdog.

No further information was provided, however anti-Chinese government news websites have suggested increasing concern about food security in the world's most populous nation may have played a role.

S&W appointment

S&W Seed Company have announced that Cameron Henley, previously regional manager - Middle East North Africa, has been appointed to the newly created role of commercial general manager - international, and will now sit on the S&W international management team.

The S&W team, which is becoming an increasingly big player in the Australian seeds and plant breeding sectors, said the appointment of Mr Henley into the role will allow the integration of domestic Australian marketing, promotions and strategy into the wider global business.

Russian wheat aphid in Western Australia

FOUR years after it was first sighted in South Australia and Victoria Russian Wheat Aphid (RWA) has officially been confirmed in Western Australia.

The Western Australian Department of Agriculture and Food (DAFWA) confirmed the pest had been found in wheat crops near Esperance, in WA's south-eastern grain belt.

RWA can hurt crop yields, especially in cereal crops in certain circumstances, however since discovered in eastern and southern states it has yet to really cause widespread damage.

DAFWA is asking WA farmers and agronomists to keep a close eye out on their paddocks to see if RWA is present in other areas.

Ukraine price rise

UKRAINIAN grain prices have lifted sharply according to grain industry monitoring service AgriCensus.

Concerns over grain supplies this year have meant local buyers have snapped up stocks of crops such as corn directly off the header as they were not sure of what they would be able to access later in the year.

Ukraine suffered from dry and hot weather at times in the growing season and is enduring a rare, over recent years at least, below standard season in terms of production.

To the east, however, neighbour Russia is reportedly looking at an excellent crop, with AgriCensus saying that ports are looking at raising fees to capitalise on strong demand from grain exporters.