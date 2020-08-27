Talbalba Hereford sale tops $100,000

WHITEFACE bulls sold to an incredible $100,000 to average $11,867 at the red hot on-property Talbalba Hereford bull sale at Delemere, Millmerran.

Sale topper was the exceptional Talbalba Emperor PO43, a horned 953kg, 24-month-old, which jointly sold to Graeme Newnham, Cara Park Herefords, Delungra, NSW, and Ant Baillieu, Yarram Park Herefords, Willaura, Victoria.



Emperor (Mawarra Emperor/Talbalba Choice) was backed by Breedplan data showing him to be a low birth weight sire (+3.7), have excellent top 10 per cent growth, and outstanding carcase data including being in the top 1pc for marbling.



"He's just an exceptional bull and something we are constantly looking for," Mr Newnham said. "Everything about him is just that bit better. "There was plenty of interest in him, so we were very fortunate to have been able to secure him."



The top priced $100,000 bull Talbalba Emperor PO43.

Mr Newnham said Emperor would initially be used in the stud herd at Delungra, before being transported to Yarram Park for the southern breeding season. Semen would also be collected from the sire, he said.

Second top price at $20,000 was the polled Talbalba Executive by Days Executive, which went to Brian and Trinket Anderson, Glen-Avon, Theodore. That impressive bull was in the top 10pc for growth rates.

Buckinbah Herefords, St George, bought five including a $19,000 Executive bull and an $18,000 homozygous poll with positive calving ease.

Daryl Bjroksten, Beralga Herefords, St George, also paid $19,000 for a Executive, this scur bull was in the top 1pc for growth and top 20pc for muscling.

The Ferling family, Campview, Kilcoy, took home two from the Talbalba Advance line including a deep, horned bull with a 40cm scrotal measurement for $16,000.

John James and his son Neil, Teragram, Wandoan, paid $16,000 for Talbalba Lawloit, a low birth weight bull with high calving ease and top 1pc muscle.

Curracabark Herefords, Gloucester, NSW, secured an 24 month old Executive polled bull for $15,000.

David York, Southleigh, Wallumbilla, also bought five including the top 5pc muscle bull Talbalba Just for $9000.

The Hartley family, Kinka, Injune; the James family, Beacon Hill, Wandoan; Jerrard and Co, Robinson Creek, Taroom; and Paul and Majela Erbacher, Kalang Grazing, Dawset, Guluguba, all bought three.

Overall, 53 bulls sold for a gross of $629,000 for an average of $11,867.

Agents: Nutrien Livestock and GDL interfaced with AuctionsPlus.

The story Talbalba Hereford sale tops $100,000 first appeared on Queensland Country Life.