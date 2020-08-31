Queensland dodges frost bullet but mice on the march

Mouse numbers are building in Queensland.

A FREEZING snap as cold weather pushed up from the south earlier this week has not appeared to have caused significant frost damage to Queensland crops.

However there is increasing disquiet about increasing numbers of mice, who have built up in spite of a relative lack of feed this year.

The cold air from the Southern Ocean saw inland centres such as Roma and Dalby record a string of subzero temperatures over the past week.

Both centres had four nights below zero and another two under 2c, leading to some concerns there could be damage to the winter crop.

Brendan Taylor, AgForce grains section president, said there was such a wide range of maturity dates within Queensland that there was no danger of a total wipe out as can occur when large areas of crop all flower at the same time.

"It really is all over the shop, we've got crop in Central Queensland not far from harvest then you've got late sown stuff in our southern areas that is six inches (15cm) high."

He said there were some crops in good condition but plenty of others struggling for moisture.

"It has not been great in CQ and the northern Downs region is also dry."

In terms of the frost he said there were some concerns, especially in southern Queensland, among chickpea producers but he added most were only in the early podding stage.

"They might lose a few pods but it is not going to be a wipe-out."

In terms of the mice, Mr Taylor said there had been some baiting already.

"They are tough little critters, they have really bounced back quickly after the drought and people are concerned about crop damage."

"It's definitely not a plague by any means but populations are on the up and they are in economically damaging numbers in some spots."

Mr Taylor said the entire cropping sector in the Sunshine State would welcome a spring drink.

"There are some reasonable crops out there but by and large it has been drier than we would have liked throughout much of the growing season, a rain to really boost yield potential would be fantastic."