Dairy giant confirms positive coronavirus case

Bulla Dairy Food has confirmed a positive case of coronavirus and temporarily closed one of its Colac sites in Victoria.

The Department of Health and Human Services detected one additional case of coronavirus in the Colac-Otway Shire on Sunday and Bulla Dairy Food chief executive Allan Hood confirmed the case was linked to the dairy giant.



"It has been identified that one of our team members at our Connor Street, Colac site has returned a positive test for Coronavirus on Sunday," Mr Hood said.



"This is the first COVID-19 case among the Bulla Family Dairy team to date."

Mr Hood said they are working with DHHS, Colac Area Health, Dairy Food Safety Australia and Dairy Australia as the Connor Street site is closed for a deep clean and contact tracing begins.

"We can confirm that Bulla's other facilities in Colac and Melbourne have not been affected at this stage," Mr Hood said.

"We will provide our full support to those required to present for testing and/or self-isolate at home following the advice provided by the relevant authorities.

"With a commitment first and foremost to the health and wellbeing of our team members, farmers, visitors and contractors, we have been proactive across the pandemic from its outset and implemented additional health and safety protocols to reduce the risk of spreading of the virus across all Bulla sites."

On Sunday, the Colac-Otway Shire's current active cases of coronavirus rose to 10 while the shire has recorded 101 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

