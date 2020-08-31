Harvesters on the move but further obstacles to overcome

Victorian contractor Chris Bartlett, Bartlett Brothers Harvesting, is moving equipment north prior to the upcoming harvest but still has no official confirmation he can work further north than the 100km NSW border bubble.

THE GOOD news for farmers in Queensland and NSW is that contract harvesters are able to move their machines interstate to get them to the crop in spite of tough COVID-19 restrictions.

The bad news is that there is still an impasse in regards to work permits outside of designated cross-border bubbles on both the NSW / Queensland and the NSW / Victoria border.

With less than a month to harvest in Central Queensland AgForce grains section president Brendan Taylor said there was still a lot of unease among the Queensland grains sector.

"We've got the situation, especially in southern Queensland, where farmers have not had a crop for a couple of years so this year is very important to them," Mr Taylor said.

"The last thing we want to see is farmers not being able to get their crop off in a timely manner, especially with the long-term weather outlook forecasting a wetter than average spring," he said.

"You'd hate to see crop get weather damaged because there were not enough headers to get it off prior to a significant rain event."

Mr Taylor said important concessions had been won in regards to travel between northern NSW and Queensland in the past 10 days but more provisions were needed for agriculture.

"We are in a lot better spot than we were a fortnight ago, but there is still a lot that is not clear, especially in regards to contractors coming up from Victoria."

Chris Bartlett, Bartlett Brothers Harvesting, based in Victoria's Wimmera, has been busy moving equipment north over the past month.

He said the journeys, which has included taking some headers into southern Queensland and some to the NSW / Queensland border regions had proceeded relatively smoothly with a commercial freight permit.

"We've got the equipment up here easily enough so that is a good start, but it is what happens next that is the worry."

Mr Bartlett said at present the only interstate areas he believed he could legally work as a Victorian were within 100km of the Victorian border in NSW.

"I know they are all working on coming up with a deal that allows contractors and harvesting staff to travel for work but we're up against the clock now."

Mr Bartlett said contractors would be essential to getting the large crop in NSW off, while in Queensland he said farmers did not have the necessary equipment for harvest.

"Many of our clients don't have their own equipment so there is no other way to get it off, there just isn't the local capacity to do it."

While some farmers have their own harvesters Mr Bartlett said the size of the crops and concerns about the weather meant contractors were in high demand.

"There are some years you could probably do without significant outside contract work to get the NSW crop off, but this is definitely not one of those years.

"As many harvesters as possible will be needed, there is going to be a serious amount of grain coming off in places like Central West NSW and if the weather becomes a concern then interstate contractors become even more important."