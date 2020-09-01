Meet the next batch of farmers looking for a wife

Just weeks after the revived season of Farmer Wants a Wife wrapped up plans are already underway for the next instalment of the much-loved reality dating show.



A new batch of men looking to find love were officially announced to the public on Tuesday night and feature two New South Welshman, two Victorians and one Queenslander.

It is understood filming will take place from October to December this year with eligible women encouraged to get in quick and apply for individual farmers as casting closes soon.

Farmer Matt, 26, Orbost, Victoria

This beef and fodder farmer loves a bit of banter and is very sociable.



He describes himself as a good communicator, wise beyond his years with a solid work ethic and incredibly driven.

His blue eyes, personality and caring nature set this motor enthusiast apart.

If you like to crank up the country tracks like Florida Georgia Line along with some Hilltop Hoods, Metallica, AC/DC and Def Leppard, then you have found your man.

Trust and honesty are key in a relationship though and he once set up a picnic on top of his grandparent's hill overlooking the farm with a bottle of champagne at sunset.

Farmer Sam, 24, Canowindra, NSW

Meet farmer Sam, a sheep and cropping producer who is fun, loving with a heart of gold and a sense of humour to go with it.

This adventurous soul loves motorbike riding, horse riding, water skiing, and fishing and was even a national level Polocrosse player.

Sam is looking for a fun, loving, caring, intelligent lady with a great sense of humour.

He once drove several hours to take a girl to a majestic spot but forgot the picnic rug so unfortunately it didn't work out.

The women in his life are very important and he is closest with his mother, nan and also his brother.



Farmer Will, 39, Longwood, Victoria

He may be a sheep and cattle farmer now but Will was one a professional bungee jumper.

While he loves a party, Will also very much enjoys his downtime.



Would you believe he admits he actually enjoys cooking and would take the outdoors over indoors any day.

His interests are polo, surfing, rodeo, music and history with 8 Seconds or The Man from Snowy River top of the list on movie night.

Honesty and communication are very important for this romantic man who once flew all the way to Europe for a girl.

Farmer Pete, 29, Kingaroy, Queensland

He may be the only representative from the sunshine state but this grain and forage crop farmer is not afraid to get in and have a go.



As the only boy of five children he can talk about his feelings, loves a good lawn and has 15 nieces and nephews making Christmas an expensive affair.

If you love Crocodile Dundee then you may have found your soulmate.



But wait, it gets better.



Pete once made an outdoor bathroom and surprised his woman when she came home from work.



He even filled it with a bath bomb and candles. This was followed by a homemade, candle lit, roast dinner with gum leaves cut into heart shapes scattered around.

Ladies, form a line.

Farmer Rob, 40, Snowy Mountains, NSW

This big smiley face is farmer Rob who comes from a sheep and cattle background.

This easy going country bloke is very happy with life but is looking for an equally happy woman who is optimistic about the future, hardworking, confident, adventurous and loving.

Trust is very important in his relationships where he brings passion, loyalty and positivity.

He has two children, aged 8 and 10, and is open to the prospect of more children in the future.



To apply for this series, first meet the new farmers at www.FarmerWantsaWife.com.au and then follow the links to complete an application.



The story Meet the next batch of farmers looking for a wife first appeared on The Land.