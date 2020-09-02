New chair and board member at AEGIC

Karlie Mucjanko is a new board member at the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre.

A NEW chairman and a new director have been elected to the board of the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC).

Industry veteran Ron Storey will take over at the helm of the organisation, dedicated to increasing value within the grains industry, replacing Terry Enright who is taking on the role of chairman of the newly-formed industry good body Grains Australia.

The other change on the AEGIC board will be new director Karlie Mucjanko who will join current directors Matthew Macfarlane, Alick Osborne and Mr Storey on the AEGIC Board.

Ms Mucjanko has extensive experience in the grains world, best known through her work as a senior executive with WA-based cooperative CBH.

Mr Storey said he was proud to take the helm from Mr Enright, who served as AEGIC's Chair for more than six years.

"Terry has had an enormous positive impact on AEGIC," Mr Storey said.

"During his term as chair, AEGIC has grown into a widely-respected organisation delivering real value for growers," he said.

"I look forward to carrying this legacy forward and helping AEGIC increase value in the Australian grains industry."

Ms Mucjanko was also upbeat about AEGIC's future.

"I am looking forward to working with my fellow directors to build on AEGIC's past successes in delivering value in the Australian grains industry," she said.