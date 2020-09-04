Agribusiness buzz in brief

Europe hurts Nufarm

Crop chemical maker Nufarm has warned its full year underlying earnings could be down by a third for 2019-20 after writing down about $215 million in the value of its European assets.

The impairment relates to high inputs costs for its European chemical business, increased competition in that market and continuing margin pressure on its base product manufacturing operations.

Despite improved seasonal conditions and sales in Australia, Nufarm said hot and dry weather in Europe hurt demand for broadacre crop protection products, and the coronavirus outbreak slowed demand in ornamental markets.

After accounting for the recent sale of its South American division, Nufarm has now tipped underlying earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation of $230m to $24m for 2019-20, well down from $420m last year.

However, managing director, Greg Hunt believed the European business had reached an "earnings trough" in 2019-20, and with help from better weather and lower raw input costs, the company's "comprehensive improvement strategy" would lift Europe's profits next year.

.........

Govt aid eases Rex loss

Country airline group Regional Express (Rex) has posted a $19.4 million statutory loss after tax, but with help from emergency government funding managed to lift its total revenue for 2019-20 by $4m to $321m.

Rex has received about $62m in federal government support to maintain basic air services to regional airports in all states since coronavirus saw state borders locked down and passenger numbers evaporate.

The end of year loss related to an impairment charge against its now largely idle assets.

Executive chairman Lim Kim Hai said the write-down anticipated difficult trading conditions for the next two years.

Passenger revenue fell $65m in the 12 months to June 30 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the slump was more than covered by the Regional Airline Funding Assistance scheme and JobKeeper payments, and a rise in revenue from its pilot training business.

Underlying profit was a modest $250,000, after excluding the non-cash asset impairment and Canberra's $38m regional airline help handout.

A2 grows NZ capacity

The A2 Milk Company has made a $250 million move to buy 75.1 per cent of New Zealand's Mataura Valley Milk and gain another dairy nutrition powder processing foothold in NZ.



MVM's current majority shareholder, China Animal Husbandry Group retain a 24.9pc in the Southland business.

CAHG is a wholly owned subsidiary of China National Agriculture Development Group, which is also the parent company of A2 Milk's strategic distribution partner in China, CSFA Holdings Shanghai (China State Farm).

Chief executive officer Geoff Babidge said due to the increasing scale of A2's infant nutrition business the trans-Tasman company had been assessing expanding manufacturing capacity and capability.

Mataura Valley's recently commissioned plant and the partnership with China Animal Husbandry Group would complement A2's current strategic milk powder production relationships with NZ's Synlait Milk and Fonterra Co-operative Group.

.........

ADM cuts Wilmar stake

US grain trader and processor Archer Daniels Midland Company is set to offload a portion of its big shares and bond stake in Singapore-based agribusiness giant Wilmar International for about $738 million.

ADM is one of Wilmar's largest shareholders and is likely to remain so with analysts tipping it will have about 20pc holding in the company after selling about 5pc.

Proceeds from the partial sell-off will be used to pay for ADM's capital expenditure needs and a possible share buyback.

.........

New global Agco chief

A change of leadership is scheduled at international machinery giant Agco at the end of this year when Martin Richenhagen will retire as chairman, president and chief executive officer, replaced by Eric Hansotia.

Mr Hansotia is currently senior vice president and chief operating officer of the New York listed company, having joined Agco in 2013 and holding his current job for the past year.

He previously spent 20 years at rival Deere and Company in leadership roles including as senior vice president of global harvesting.

The departing Mr Richenhagen joined Agco in 2004 as president and CEO and has chaired its board since 2006.

"I have tremendous confidence in Eric, the board, our employees and our dealer network, and believe Agco's best days are yet to come," he said.

Georgia-based Agco's big name brands include Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Valtra.

.........

Chinese stuck into Meluka

Honey producer Meluka Australia has picked up an initial order from leading Chinese distributor Yandi Biotech for a shipment of 2100 units of its signature tea tree product.

The order follows strong sales by Yandi of Meluka's native raw honey.

Owned by listed business Eve Investments, Meluka's honey range first launched in China in May through Yandi's online portal which has more than 1 million members in its distribution network..

A product launch is being developed jointly between Meluka and Yandi focusing on the premium nutritional aspects and health benefits associated with Meluka Australia's consumer honey range - high in antioxidant and the anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties of the product.

.........

Corteva's a top employer

The recently re-birthed farm chemical business Corteva Agriscience has been named an Employer of Choice in the annual HRD Asia Awards.

The awards, run by Australian-based publisher HR Director (HRD) Magazine, cover 11 key areas of employee experience, recognising companies displaying a strong commitment to engaging and growing their employees during their careers.

Corteva, which was spun out as a standalone agribusiness after the merger of chemical giants Dow and Dupont three years ago, won the gold medal.

The judges' vote followed analysis of the company's initiatives, including employee feedback to verify its claims.

Corteva Agriscience was described as having a culture of learning and emphasis on staff to "be curious".

The 14-month old Corteva Agriscience is the first agriculture company to win the award.