Narrogin Ag wins AWI school challenge

WINNER of the Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) WA State Ag School Merino Judging Challenge was WA College of Agriculture, Narrogin, achieving 258 points out of a possible 400 points at the WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale at Katanning recently.

The students in the winning team included Lachlan Bradshaw, Leah Hardingham, Alika Gould and Tate Barrett.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Southern Merino Sheepbreeders' Association changed the format of this year's competition to comply with government restrictions.

This meant that this year's event was called the Merino Judging Challenge and Sheep Handling Experience.

Instead of the usual four categories of shearing, wool handling, prime lamb and Merino classing, the students had the opportunity to shadow some of the stud breeders to learn and gain some hands-on experience before judging a line-up of rams.

Second placegetters from Harvey Ag were Willow Williamson (left), Calvin Parker, Seb Omodei and Genevieve Holland and competition judge Kurt Wise.

Later in the day, one team at a time from each school judged a line-up of four rams from various studs, which were labelled ABCD and the students had to assess them and put them in the correct order according to their ovrall quality.

Each student received a score out of 100 with their individual scores being added together for their overall score.

A total of four teams of four students from four schools entered the competition.

Following Narrogin Ag in second place with a score of 209 was Harvey, Denmark, placed third with 161 points and Cunderdin was in fourth place with 130 points.

Competition organiser and judge Kurt Wise said that the students put in a big effort and it was good to see them improve their skills.

"It's good that there are young people interested in sheep and willing to learn," Mr Wise said.

He also said that the new format worked well and it meant the students had more of an opportunity to learn.

Third place winners Denmark Ag students Michael Cottla (left), Hamish Bowey, Jakey Jackson and Davin Jarvis.

Fourth placers Cunderdin Ag students Archie Duncan (left), Hayden Fiegelt, Baily O'Driscoll and Wesley Underwood with judge Kurt Wise.

Harvey Ag Seb Omodei, Genevieve Holland and Willow Williamson with the Tilba Tilba rams during their sheep handling experience portion of the day.

Throughout the day the students had the chance to follow some of the stud breeders. Narrogin Ag students Leah Hardingham and Alika Gould inspecting some of the Kolindale stud rams.

A part of the sheep handling experience Cunderdin Ag student Archie Duncan held a Lewisdale, Wickepin stud ram waiting to be judged.

The story Narrogin Ag wins AWI school challenge first appeared on Farm Weekly.