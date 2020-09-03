Old Cream Truck Farm heads to auction | Video

AT 128 hectares (317 acres), Old Cream Truck Farm is regarded as not only one of Dayboro's finest acreage properties, but also one of district's largest.



All the of the undulating acreage's rich fertile soils are described as usable.



While each of the seven titles vary in size, the fundamentals are the same: near new fencing and water sourced from either dam or creek frontage.

A feature is the double frontage to the North Pine River, providing the property with permanent water, two water licences and about 2.2km of gently flowing waters.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Old Cream Truck Farm.

Described as comfortably able to carry 100 cattle, the property is fenced into 18 paddocks and is established with improved tropical pastures.



Infrastructure includes a shed connected to three phase power and cattle yards built in 2017 that are based on the Temple Grandin's low stress design.

Old Cream Truck Farm is located 2km from Dayboro and 46km from the Brisbane CBD.

Marketing agent Vicki Pain, Ray White Rural, said the history of the property started on entering the property on the tree lined driveway to the family home.



Old Cream Truck Farm is described as being comfortably able to carry 100 cattle.

Referred to as the home block (21ha), it has two homes. The family home was built in 1985.



The two story home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms and commanding views of the property and natural landscape, surrounding suburbs and mountain ranges in the distance.



Ms Pain said the home was currently rented with excellent long term tenants, who were happy to stay, but also understood the new owners may want to reside in the home. The original early-1900s three bedroom home was restored in 2014. It features a large deck with views of the property and the distant ranges.

Old Cream Truck Farm will be auctioned by Ray White Rural on October 9.



Contact Vicki Pain, 0427 655 209, or Carissa Harris, 0418 198 465, Ray White Rural, Dayboro.

MORE READING: 'Biddeston property Foxdale on the market'.

The story Old Cream Truck Farm heads to auction | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.