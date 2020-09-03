Zappa's highly productive Newfarm on the market | Video

THE Zappa family's Dumaresq River property Newfarm, located 75km west of Tenterfield, offers both obvious diversity and high level productivity.



To be auctioned on October 9 by Ray White Rural, Newfarm comprises of 1443 hectares (3565 acres) nestled in an expansive arc in the course of the reliable Dumaresq River.



The fertile alluvial flats host five centre pivot irrigators, with trickle irrigation also engaged.

A wide range of crops have been produced including cotton, corn, lucerne, oats, barley, wheat, and sorghum as well as pumpkins, melons, leeks, cabbages, and cauliflower.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Newfarm.

Newfarm also produces award-winning wines, using grapes grown in the well-established 17ha vineyard.



Contact Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, or Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, Ray White Rural.

