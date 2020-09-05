Farmers battle spring pests and diseases

Canola fungal diseases such as alternaria are flaring up in Victoria.

THE RELATIVELY kind conditions throughout the growing season over much of Australia have meant the associated problems with pests.

From stripe rust in NSW to aerial blackleg in canola in Victoria and mice in Queensland and the discovery of Russian wheat aphid (RWA) in WA for the first time there have been sufficient disease and pest issues to keep farmers on their toes although none have been sufficient to cause widespread damage.

Veteran NSW agronomist Bob Freebairn said there had been reports of rust through the drier western half of the Central West earlier in the season but as the rain petered out through August the problems dissipated quickly.

However, he said to the east and south of the region, closer to Forbes and Parkes where it has been wetter, there are still farmers actively controlling rust with fungicide.

Through Victoria, the Birchip Cropping Group (BCG) team said the August weather, characterised by frequent skiffy showers had been ideal for the build-up of rust in wheat crops, especially in more southern areas where there was not much sunlight in between the showers.

With a dry week and warm weather following, the pattern has followed that in NSW with less significant pressure reported this week.

The group reported little disease in barley due to the dry winter.

On the pulse front, ascochyta blight may present a challenge in southern regions if the conditions remain wet, but in the drier north are not so bad.

In the west the emergence of RWA is causing concern.

It has been officially identified around Esperance and researchers are currently getting a grip on its spread.

They are hopeful, however that in line with the experience elsewhere in Australia where RWA has emerged it will not cause significant damage except in isolated circumstances.

In Queensland, especially southern Queensland, mouse numbers are on the rise.

The industry is more concerned about their impact on summer crop planting, which is scheduled to start soon than on mature winter crop plants.

Reports are up in the Wimmera of blackleg in canola, with aerial blackleg now a problem and farmers weighing up the economic benefits of fungicide.

Other, more benign fungal diseases such as alternaria are also present but unlikely to cause yield damage.

Ag departments across the country are urging croppers to be vigilant and to report any novel disease or pests they notice.

"Surveillance during the life of a crop will provide the best possible chance of identifying new weeds, pests and diseases early, just after symptoms appear," said Jim Moran, Agriculture Victoria grains biosecurity officer.