Bad weather halts live cattle ship search

Japan's coastguard has suspended its search for crew missing from a cattle ship in the East China Sea due to bad weather from a typhoon.

A third crewman from the Gulf Livestock 1 that capsized in a storm off Japan with a crew of 43, including two Australians and two New Zealanders, and a cargo of nearly 6000 cattle, was found alive on Friday.

The search continued through noon Japan time (1pm AEST), without finding more crew but vessels, planes and divers were pulled out due to bad weather, Junpei Sakaguchi, an officer at search and rescue division at the 10th regional maritime safety headquarters of Japan Coast Guard told Reuters by phone.

"We plan to resume the search when sea and weather conditions improve but we don't know when that would be as it will depend on weather," he said.

The powerful Typhoon Haishen is approaching southwestern Japan, with weather forecasters warning of heavy rain, huge waves and high tides.

The Gulf Livestock 1 was transporting cattle from New Zealand to China when it sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan on Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

The third rescued crewman, 30-year-old Filipino Jay-nel Rosals, was found on a life raft waving for help 2km off Kodakarajima, a small island in Japan's southern Kagoshima prefecture.

Related reading:

NZ suspends live cattle exports as search continues for missing ship

Victorian dairy live exporter at centre of shock cattle ship loss

Rescuers also found an overturned orange lifeboat floating off Kodakarajima but no one was found on that boat.

Rosals' rescue came hours after another crewman died after being pulled unconscious from the water by the coastguard.

Japan's coastguard said it rescued chief officer Sareno Edvarodo on Wednesday night.

He told authorities the Jordanian vessel lost power in one of its engines and capsized when a strong wave hit the vessel side on.

The search continues on for the remaining 40 crew members, including Queensland vet and father-of-one Lukas Orda and an Australian stockhandler.

Australian Associated Press