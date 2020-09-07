Besm: South West Qld calf factory

JAMES Cowan's 45,601 hectare (112,680 acre) South West Queensland weaner factory Besm is described as being beneficial flood out country watered by the Bulloo River and from local flooding out of Bundilla Creek.

To be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on October 8, Besm is located on Quilpie Road 50km north east of Thargomindah and is regarded as being drought resistance with its great balance of low edible mulga.



Other timbers include coolibah, gidyea, beefwood, western bloodwood, honeysuckle oak, leopardwood and yapunyah.

The sweet and productive country has a good selection of natural grasses, herbages and salines in seasons.



Besm has a good selection of natural grasses, herbages and salines in seasons.

The grasses are predominately, mulga Mitchell, Mitchell, bull Mitchell, native couch, Queensland Blue grass, buffel, Flinders, finger panic, woolly butt, button grass, interspersed with lambs tail, lambs tongue, pigweed, daisy blue, gidyea burr and salt bushes plus many more.



There are some grey loamy flats with a number of watercourses running out of the Jandell, that also spreads across Besm.

Besm is well watered by two flowing bores supplying 23 troughs and tanks. There is also a third bore, a well, three dams and permanent and semi-permanent water holes in the Bundilla Creek system.

Improvements include a solid four bedroom home with granny flat, cottage, machinery shed/workshop, shearing shed, shearers' quarters, and a hangar.



There is a centrally located set of air-operated cattle yards, with a three way draft, crush, loading ramp. There is a second set of portable cattle yards at the eastern end of the property.

Besm is divided into 10 main paddocks and three holding paddocks. Two laneways service the cattle yards at the homestead.



Besm covers 45,601 hectares, 50km north east of Thargomindah.

The fencing in described as being in good condition. It is a combination of hinge joint/barb and plain wire fence with a barb.

Marketing agent Tony Lilburne said Besm was an attractive property because of its plentiful water supply and natural feed reserves.



"The property is a low-cost grazing operation that still represents good buying value considering its productivity and capabilities to produce progeny," Mr Lilburne said.

Contact Tony Lilburne, 0458 562 550, or Andrew McCallum, 0427 581 889, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.



