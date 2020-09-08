Australian journalists rushed out of China

The final two Australian journalists working in China have been rushed out of the country over safety concerns.

Bill Birtles from the ABC and Michael Smith from the Australian Financial Review were evacuated after a diplomatic stand-off.

The saga began when Chinese state security offices visited the homes of both men last week.

The reporters sheltered in Australian diplomatic compounds for several days after local police demanded interviews with them.

Australian diplomats negotiated with Chinese officials to allow both men to leave the country after they agreed to be interviewed.

The pair boarded a flight to Sydney on Monday night and touched down on Tuesday morning.

"The ABC has brought back China correspondent Bill Birtles to Australia following advice from the Australian government," a spokeswoman told AAP.

"This bureau is a vital part of the ABC's international newsgathering effort and we aim to get back there as soon as possible."

Mr Smith said it was great to be home.

"The late night visit by police at my home was intimidating and unnecessary and highlights the pressure all foreign journalists are under in China right now," he told the AFR.

Australian Associated Press