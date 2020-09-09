Pampas 'black gold' on the market

BRIAN and Rhonda Harris's 638 hectares (1576 acres) of prime agricultural country at Pampas is on the market.

To be sold through an expressions of interest process being conducted by Ray White Rural, Pittsworth, the aggregation is made up of Glamiston, which comprises of 391ha (966 acres) and BJ's, which covers 247ha (610 acres).

The country in the heart of the Darling Downs is located 30km west of Pittsworth and 69km from Toowoomba.

Glamiston was originally open plain to open river gum country. It features highly productive black, self mulching clay soils.



Glamiston features a 415 megalitre ring tank with a 50ML sump area.

The total area, except around the buildings and the ring tank area, is developed for cultivation. Two fields covering 89ha have been levelled and developed for flood irrigation.

An area of 207ha has been fertilised and is ready to plant to cotton and sorghum. About 300ha is available for summer crop. The 77ha planted to winter crop is excluded from sale.

Improvements include a low-set, three bedroom timber home with a sleepout, and large games room/living area; garage; workshop/vehicle shed with a workbench area. There is also a bulk/truck shed and a machinery shed.

There are nine silos including two with aerators and four fuel tanks.

Glamiston has a 50 megalitre groundwater allocation. The water is reticulated to two fields. The property also features a 415ML ring tank with a 50ML sump area.



There is currently an estimated 280ML of water in the ring tank.

The second lot - BJ's - is in seven titles.



It comprises entirely of deep, black self-mulching clay soil. The property has been fertilised and is ready to plant with summer crop.



Plant and machinery are also available to the buyer of the properties.

Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, Ray White Rural.



