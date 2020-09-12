New spring lamb campaign showcases ease of cooking

Meat & Livestock Australia has launched its new spring lamb campaign with a series of videos which demonstrate the ease and versatility of cooking with lamb.



The Lamb Legends series kicks off with a three-part video series, where top chefs - MasterChef star Hayden Quinn, Merivale head chef Dan Hong and Three Blue Ducks chef Darren Robertson - say thanks to a deserving legend with a tasty lamb meal.



MLA domestic market manager Graeme Yardy said the new campaign demonstrated the everyday ease and versatility of Australian lamb while encouraging Australians to cook and share a lamb dish with a legend in their own lives.



"At a time when we need it most, the series highlights the positive impact of connecting and sharing a delicious lamb meal with others," Mr Yardy said.



"The feel-good campaign showcases inspiring legendary stories shared over a quick and easy lamb dish that can be easily prepared at home.



"In order to meet the needs of the evolving consumer during the COVID-19 period, the campaign will provide simple and practical cooking information in an engaging and inspiring way through relevant digital channels.



"The series aims to build confidence amongst consumers to cook with lamb and increase lamb meal consumption through a range of diverse cuts and cuisines."



Utilising the 'Share the Lamb' platform, the six-week spring campaign will appear across digital video, on demand TV video broadcast, YouTube and social channels.



Retailers will also be promoting Australian lamb through various in-store and catalogue activities.



In addition, a social competition will drive audience engagement with a chance to win a personal online cooking tutorial with Mr Hong.



You can watch the video series, here.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture. Sign up here to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

