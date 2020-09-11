Agribusiness buzz in brief

Margin back to Bega board

Former Bega Cheese director and respected food industry leader Peter Margin is rejoining the dairy and grocery processor as deputy chairman.

Mr Margin, also a former managing director of Lion Dairy and Drinks predecessor National Foods, previously served on the Bega board between 2011 and 2018.

He is currently a director of Nufarm, Costa Group and chairman of Japanese-owned beer, cordial and soft drink business Asahi Holdings Australia.

His past management roles also included a stint as chief executive officer with big food processor Goodman Fielder.

Mr Margin previously left Bega's board in January 2019 because of heavy commitments with other companies at the time.

.........

Steggles works out

The Steggles poultry business is targeting exercise fiends with some amped up workout tracks communicating the high protein properties of turkey meat.

Four 60-second tracks served up in partnership with Spotify are available as part of the top workout playlists on the streaming service.

They are part of Steggles' "Ugly, but good for you" marketing campaign developed by M&C Saatchi, with media agency Hyland.

Saatchi's chief creative officer Cam Blackle, said the ads were "tongue in cheek bangers you can work out to".

Baiada Poultry's head of marketing Yash Gandhi said with more people doing home workouts than ever, it was opportune to remind health and fitness buffs that Steggles turkey meat was the ultimate lean protein meal.

.........

Beston hires Baldi

South Australia's Beston Global Food Company has appointed Frank Baldi as its dairy business general manager of operations and supply chain.



During his 30-year career he has held senior leadership roles for Tatura Milk Industries, Bega Cheese, SunRice and Visy.

Most recently he was instrumental in commissioning Freedom Foods' lactoferrin plant at Shepparton in Victoria, as well as having other brand development and nutritional products portfolio roles.

Beston's managing director Jonathan Hicks said Mr Baldi's detailed operational experience and high performance leadership would help the company continue unlocking value and efficiencies.

.........

Grain vote deadline looms

Voting is underway for directors representing GrainGrowers' western region prior to the peak industry body's first virtual annual general meeting on September 16.

West Australian candidates Julianne Hill, Brunswick; Wally Newman, Newdegate and Rhys Turton, York, and South Australia's Richard Konzag, Mallala, are vying for two board postions lasting three years.

Online and postal voting by members Australia-wide closes on September 14.

"I encourage every member to jump online or complete those ballot papers as this really is an opportunity to have your say," said chairman Brett Hosking.



.........

AEGIC leadership shuffle

Veteran grain trader and industry analyst Ron Storey has taken up the chairman's role at the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre.

He replaces Terry Enright who, after six years as AEGIC's chairman, is to now chairing the newly-formed Grains Australia Ltd.

Mr Storey, a director since 2016, is also chairman of Pulse Australia, a former chairman of AGT Breeding and director of Australian Crop Forecasters.



New AEGIC director Karlie Mucjanko joins Matthew Macfarlane, Alick Osborne and Mr Storey on the board.

Ms Mucjanko's worked for more than a decade as a senior executive at CBH Group and is on the boards of Fremantle Port, Intergrain and the Guildford Grammar School Foundation, as well as being deputy chair of the Western Australian Regional Development Trust.

Keeler tips the balance

Frances-Anne Keeler's appointment this month as a Wine Australia director has lifted the number of women directors on federal agriculture, fisheries and forestry-related boards to 50.4 per cent.

"Ms Keeler has extensive experience across multiple sectors and is well recognised for her capacity in providing leadership and oversight of customer experience and stakeholder relations," said Agriculture Minister David Littleproud.



"I thank all of the 67 women who are providing advice to me.

"We need female leaders, and their diverse ideas and approaches, to ensure we can grow agriculture to $100 billion by 2030."

Agribusiness scholarship

This year's Agribusiness Australia scholarship applications are open to eligible high school students in the Northern Territory and Tasmania to help them undertake tertiary studies in agriculture.

Prime Super is sponsoring the $3000 multi-year scholarship as part of Agribusiness Australia's key goal of encouraging agribusiness education and promoting agribusiness opportunities in the economy.

Applications must be received by September 18 and the winner will be announced in late October.

Details can be found in the application form on www.agribusiness.asn.au

.........

COVID co-operators

Supermarkets are allowed to continue combining forces to ensure reliable supplies of food and groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has extended its co-operation authorisation for Coles, Woolworths, Metcash, Aldi, and other grocery retailers to work together when dealing with manufacturers, suppliers, and transport and logistics providers.

The authorisation only applies to discussions and agreements made at meetings convened by government agencies, and expires on March 31.

"Allowing this authorisation to continue will likely result in public benefits by giving supermarket operators the opportunity to maximise consumer access to retail groceries, reduce community concerns and stockpiling behaviour, and reduce strain on retail supply chains," said ACCC Commissioner Stephen Ridgeway.

.........

Dairy board candidates

Dairy Australia has confirmed three additional director candidates standing for election at the 2020 annual general meeting after nominations closed last week.

Nominations from David Beca, Carlie Barry and Phil Ryan were each supported by at least 100 farmer levy payers.

Dairy Australia previously selected current directors Tania Luckin and Roseanne Healy and dairy farmer Paul Roderick as candidates to stand for election based on a skills requirement matrix.

All six candidates will contest directorship vacancies for two milk producer positions and one position for a director with agribusiness, innovation and change management skills.

To be successful each must receive more than half the votes cast for their respective board seats at the November 27 AGM.

Levy payers must register as Dairy Australia members before October 23 in order to vote.

