Nardoo makes stellar $35 million | Video

THE Daniels family from Cloncurry has paid a stellar $35 million for the 97,500 hectare (240,928 acre) Gulf property Nardoo.

Auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on Friday morning, Nardoo was offered by Peter and Ann Woollett with about 5500 cattle and station plant.



Five of the 11 parties that registered to bid on Nardoo were active at the auction, which opened at $20m.

Nardoo's estimated carrying capacity is 8000 breeders with progeny to weaning.

Located 280km north west of Cloncurry and 95km west of the Burke and Wills Roadhouse, the property has excellent access via the bitumen Wills Development Road.

Nardoo is described as an excellent balance of country, with heavy black soil Mitchell grass plains and Leichhardt River frontage running back to open forest country.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Nardoo.

Grasses include Queensland blue, buffel, Mitchell grass, black spear, Flinders, white spear and numerous other native grasses. Timbers comprise of gidyea, coolibah, whitewood, bauhinia and silver box.

Nardoo has excellent water including a double frontage to the Leichhardt River and numerous other creek systems. There are also 10 equipped bores with a Farmbot monitoring system covering 25 watering points.

There are 13 main paddocks and numerous holding paddocks, supported by four sets of permanent steel cattle yards plus one set of portable yards. More than 200km of fencing has been erected in the past nine years.

Other improvements include the recently renovated four bedroom home main homestead, two cottages, and kitchen/guest accommodation complex. There is also a five bedroom donga complex, a large steel machinery shed with workshop, a machinery shed incorporating lick shed, steel horse yards, and a 25kVa generator.

The marketing of Nardoo was handled by Bruce Douglas and Bill Seeney from Ray White Rural.

