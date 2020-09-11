A SUNSHINE Coast hinterland macadamia farm with an architecturally designed home has sold for $2.14 million at a Ray White Rural auction.



Located on Sahara Road in the Glass House Mountains, the highly regarded operation is located about an hour from Brisbane, 30 minutes from Caloundra's beaches, and 30 minutes from Maleny and Montville.

The award winning home captures the stunning views of the beautiful Glass House Mountains and its 1900 tree macadamia orchard.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Glasshouse macadamia farm.

The home was constructed of structural steel with hidden down pipes, Colourbond cladding, louvred windows and large sliding doors for air flow.



There is also a bitumen driveway, rainwater tanks, a solar hot water and a large raised fishpond. The home is also air conditioned, has a floating staircase and two bathrooms, including an ensuite.



The award winning home captures the stunning views of the beautiful Glass House Mountains.

The home designed by Annie Har, Summit Architects, was named the 2004 Sunshine Coast House of the Year.



The home has expansive blackbutt hardwood flooring, expansive rooms, high ceilings and makes great use of natural light and views. The grand entry with solid doors leads to an expansive living and dining area, designer kitchen three bedrooms, and an office.



There are two decks offering stunning views across the orchard to the Glass House Mountains.



The large shed complex includes a macadamia processing shed.

The house has also been designed to accommodate a lift, if required.



The farm features 1900 macadamia trees, up to 40 years of age. The well drained, rich volcanic soils are described as ideal for macadamia production.

The large shed complex includes a processing shed, machinery shed and workshop, and car shed.



The marketing of the macadamia farm was handled by Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural.

The story Glass House macadamia farm makes $2.14m | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.