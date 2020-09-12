Landholders urged to report Wedge Tailed Eagle deaths

Farmers and private regional landholders are being urged to report incidents where birds of prey are killed or injured by TasNetworks powerlines that exist on land.

In an attempt to reduce the impact of the electricity network on threatened bird species such as Wedge-tailed Eagles, Grey Goshawks and White-bellied Sea Eagles, Tas Networks introduced its Threatened Bird Strategy.

"Each year a number of birds of prey are injured or electrocuted where they fly into power lines or perch on power poles near live electrical equipment. However, because our lines are often in remote hard to reach places we don't know the true extent of the problem," Tas Networks said.

The network introduces bird mitigation measures in an attempt to reduce bird deaths.

"Bird mitigation is any measure which makes our poles and wires safer for birds. This includes installing bird flappers, perches and conductor covers.

"Flappers are rectangular plastic discs that attach to power lines and swivel in the wind. They contain glow-in-the-dark crystals, which absorb and emit purple ultraviolet light and make them visible to birds during both day and night, but appear as white to us.

Birds of prey can receive electric shocks while perching on the top of our distribution poles. To stop this, we install perches that keep birds away from the live parts of the pole top by giving them a higher place to perch."

Over 60km of bird mitigation was installed in 2018-19 with 180km of lines mitigated over the next 3 years.

Research shows that overhead powerlines in flat, open areas are high-risk for Wedge-tailed Eagles.



Landholders can report suspected death or injury of these birds to Tas Networks.to 132 004.

