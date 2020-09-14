East Lynne heads to auction

ERROL and Candy Brumpton are auctioning their prime Maranoa property East Lynne through Nutrien Harcourts on November 5.



Located 24km north east of Mitchell and 108km west of Roma, East Lynne comprises three freehold titles making up 1554 hectares (3839 acres).



East Lynne is described as an opportunity to secure high quality grazing enterprise close to Mitchell and with good access to Roma Saleyards.



Widely known throughout the Australian sheep and wool industry the Brumpton's will retain their existing holding Well Gully at Mitchell.



East Lynne was bought by the Brumptons from the late Allan Clarke, Echo, Roma, in 2003 and has been thoroughly developed into a modern grazing property. During the past 17 years the focus has been on high quality improved pastures, plentiful water and sustainable production.

Located in a 570mmm rainfall zone, the developed brigalow, belah, bottletree, myall, wilga soils have been improved with buffel, Gatton panic and creeping blue with native grasses rising to a small area of improved timbered tableland grazing.



About 160ha has been developed as contoured cultivation planted to winter oats. There are further cropping areas readily available. The boundary features a 1.8m high vermin proof, netting fence. Internally, the property is divided into paddocks within the separate lots.

East Lynne is estimated to carry 500 steers or 300 breeders or 2600 ewes.



The area is renowned for an excellent supply of shallow underground water. Water is supplied from three bores, which pumped to tanks and troughs, plus two dams.



Selling agents Steve Hancock and Darryl Langton, Nutrien Harcourts, described East Lynne as a well-developed, high quality property well located to markets and saleyards.



"East Lynne is currently destocked and carrying a big body of feed," Mr Hancock said. "The purchaser will have the opportunity immediately stock the property subject to normal contract conditions post-auction."

Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, or Steve Hancock, 0488 439 588, Nutrien Harcourts.

