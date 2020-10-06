Glenapp a proven beef powerhouse | Video

GLENAPP is an outstanding South East Queensland cattle and cropping operation within 90 minutes of both Brisbane and the Gold Coast.



Located at Running Creek about 40km south of Beaudesert, the spectacular property covers 1230 hectares (3040 acres) on 27 titles and is headed to auction.



Glenapp features a 6km frontage to Running Creek, which is recognised as one of the region's most permanent irrigation water supplies.

The highly productive property has historically run 1200 breeders and progeny up to 350kg.



There is also a license to operate a 250 head feedlot.

Although set up for cattle and fodder production, Glenapp is also ideal for horticulture with its rich soils, and 902 megalitre water allocations, plus major 300ML storage dam and dam sites.

About of 200ha of Glenapp is under irrigation.

Glenapp has historically run 1200 breeders and progeny up to 350kg.

There is extensive infrastructure across the property including houses, cottages, sheds and yards.

The impressive main homestead complex can be described as being more like a bush camping retreat, rather than a traditional farm house.



The owners use the property for the large family gatherings, weddings, and parties.



The main house is divided into three separate living areas with a communal kitchen, a honeymoon cottage and stables converted into motel style accommodation. The location is along the creek, in a private setting.

There are also multiple sheds, some of which have been turned into functional entertaining, dance and eating areas, as well as cattle yards, horse yards, and a cold room.



Most of the dwellings have been renovated extensively, with new kitchens, bathrooms, floor coverings and painted during the past three years.

Glenapp has extensive irrigation.

The main cattle yards have a 400 head capacity and are equipped with a plunge dip, air crush, loading ramp with weigh scales, a covered work area, feed pen and feed bunk.



The second set of yards are 300 head capacity and have a crush, calf cradle, and a loading ramp with scales.



There are also timber yards with a 100 head capacity and small demountable yards.



Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Ray White Rural, or Garth Weatherall, 0438 793 100, Bartholomew and Co.

MORE READING: 'Harris's Pampas 'black gold' on the market'.

The story Glenapp a proven beef powerhouse | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.