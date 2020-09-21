ACM expansion continues: news magazine for NSW north coast

Antony Catalano's ACM media group has announced the launch of another news, lifestyle and property magazine - this time for the north coast of NSW.



It comes just two weeks after the publisher confirmed an expansion of its metro footprint into the northern beaches area of Sydney, and will be another vehicle for the realestateview.com.au property portal to stretch its brand reach.



Northern Rivers Review will circulate in the area around Lismore, Ballina, Richmond River and Byron Bay. It's a community close to the ACM executive chairman's heart.



"Being a local business owner and having spent many years coming to the Byron area, I couldn't be happier to be launching a new publication in the area I care so much about," Mr Catalano said. "Our focus has been to listen to the people and build a local team, which will focus on local stories, issues and the region's best real estate.



"We've been lucky enough to secure experienced journalist, editor and columnist Sophie Moeller to lead the editorial team. I would personally like to welcome Sophie to the team."

Sophie Moeller is the editor of the Northern Rivers Review.

Ms Moeller has had a long career in journalism that has taken her around the world, from The Australian to The Times in London. She has also been a columnist for The Sunday Telegraph and Pacific Magazines.



For the past three years, Ms Moeller has been editor of The Lismore Echo, a role that has fuelled her passion for local stories that reflect life in the thriving Northern Rivers community.

"I am so excited to get this lifestyle magazine off the ground, to tell the stories that make the Northern Rivers the place where everyone wants to be and live," Ms Moeller said. "There's no coincidence our airport is one of the busiest in the country right now. People come to the far north corner of NSW because they want to experience a way of life that is 'real'.



"The Northern Rivers Review will be as unique as its environment. It will not only help local journalism but celebrate its people, rural produce, industries, arts and events and tourism; not to mention its beautiful rolling blue and green real estate."

The new title will publish weekly on a Thursday from October 29, with a $2 cover price in print and a $2 weekly digital subscription.



ACM's Northern Rivers commercial director Rod Harris said the time was right to launch the local news, lifestyle and property brand.



"The market is proving resilient in so many ways during this period, and the outlook for population growth and economic certainty makes the Northern Rivers Review a credible environment for local and national advertisers to share their messages," he said.

"Our bundled real estate offer through realestateview.com.au is like no other in the Northern Rivers, and presents the opportunity for vendors to connect with buyers at different stages of the property journey."

Established in 2001 and now offering a suite of marketing options for real estate buyers and sellers, realestateview.com.au is one of the country's most visited real estate portals, with a monthly audience of 1.5 million.



ACM executive chairman Antony Catalano is growing the business.

Mr Catalano, who took control of the ACM group of 170 mostly regional and rural news titles last year, is a key shareholder in realestateview.com.au. He has made no secret of his desire to not only build Australia's biggest regional media business but to do so alongside a comprehensive digital property marketing strategy.

Northern Rivers Review will join ACM's digital network of 135 websites across the country and have the support of the company's large sales force and team of more than 600 journalists.



ACM, publisher of this website, reaches an audience of more than 7.7 million viewers a month. The group includes 14 daily titles including the Canberra Times, Newcastle Herald, Border Mail and Launceston Examiner as well as leading agricultural mastheads such as The Land and Queensland Country Life.



The Northern Beaches Review is due to publish on October 8, with 65,000 copies letterbox-dropped across the northern beaches area of Sydney.



The story ACM expansion continues: news magazine for NSW north coast first appeared on The Canberra Times.