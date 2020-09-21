Munkora auction on November 5

SCOTT and Janene McLellan will present their 1004 hectare (2480 acre) farming and grazing property Munkora for auction through Elders on November 5.



Munkora is centrally located in the brigalow belt between the Gums, Tara and Condamine. The property in two freehold lots has about 850ha available for cultivation plus 35ha of established leucaena.



The excellent quality scrub soils that have been well maintained over the years.



The property has all been completely cleared and cultivated except for shade and shelter lines and the creek area.



Historically, Munkora has grown prize winning grain crops, has turned off fat lambs and produced top quality cattle. In recent times the cultivation country has been utilised for oats and forage crops to finish cattle.



The property is well watered with a mains powered submersible pump delivering water from the bore throughout the property, supplying numerous tanks and troughs.



There are also two dams and a frontage to Undulla Creek.



Structural improvement include a large four bedroom home, machinery shed, grain shed, vehicle shed, 120 tonne silo and an 800m airstrip. There are a new set of steel panel cattle yards, plus an older set of timber yards.



The property is fenced into 15 main paddocks.



Marketing agent Mick Cuskelly, Elders, was an opportunity to acquire a property with secure water and quality soils that was highly suited to grain growing and beef production.



Munkora will be auctioned by Elders in Dalby on November 5.



Contact Mick Cuskelly, 0427 583 318, Elders.



