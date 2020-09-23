Paddy's Lagoon offers CQ coastal grazing

IMPRESSIVE central Queensland coastal property Paddy's Lagoon has been listed for sale with Nutrien Harcourts GDL for $3.5 million.

Located at Maryvale, 22km from Yeppoon, Paddy's Lagoon covers 921 hectares (2275 acres) in two freehold titles.



There are about 520ha of creek flats and waterways with about 400ha of ponds, running to 400ha of forest ridges on higher country, of which 283ha is planted with pine trees.

With millions of dollars spent on earthworks, pondage and drainage, the property is described as having a 500-head carrying capacity.

The lower country has been impressively developed with a range of highly productive pastures include para grass, pangola, humidicola, signal grass and Rhodes grass.



There are also excellent stands of wyncassia, siratro and seca on the higher country.

The lower country is divided into four paddocks, while the higher country has five paddocks.



There are also holding paddocks and laneways to the yards.



Improvements include a 22x26m shed with a Harvestall, and good steel and timber cattle yards with vet crush, calf branding facilities and weaning yard.



Water includes a flowing creek and lagoon, seven dams and two rainwater tanks.



Paddy's Lagoon's average annual rainfall is recognised as being 1270mm (50 inches).

Contact Bill Hamilton, 0408 884 895, or Damien Freney, 0429 391 152, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

