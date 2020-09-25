Rare opportunity to buy into SA's Barossa Valley

+2





A rare opportunity to buy into South Australia's world-renowned Barossa Valley wine region has come onto the market.

Tweedies Gulley Vineyard in Williamstown is a 21.57-hectare property nestled within picturesque, rolling hills.

A total of 11ha is currently planted to Cabernet Franc, Shiraz, White Frontignac and Chardonnay grapes, while 6ha of the land would suit future viticulture or building developments.

On the southern edge of the Barossa Valley, the site is 6 kilometres south-east of Lyndoch and roughly 55km north-east of the Adelaide CBD.

The reliable vineyard has 16 megalitres Barossa Infrastructure Limited and 15.8ML Barossa Prescribed Water Resources Area water entitlements.

CBRE Agribusiness's Angus Bills and Phil Schell are managing the campaign, with expressions of interest invited by 4pm ACDT on October 22, 2020.

"The Barossa Valley is famous around the world as a wine-growing region, and its vineyards are traditionally tightly held," Mr Schell said.

"Just an hour from the Adelaide CBD, boasting amazing views and offering development potential, Tweedies Gully Vineyard would suit buyers looking for a tree change.

"The scale of the vineyard, strong track record and location in the Barossa represent a perfect entry point for new industry participants.

"We're also expecting interest from existing viticulture participants and investors."

