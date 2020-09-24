Fels joins Colliers International WA

COLLIERS International has strengthened its position in the Western Australia rural property market, appointing Anthony Fels as a senior manager in its agribusiness transaction services team.

Specialising in grain and livestock properties, Mr Fels has 31 years' experience in agribusiness managing his own agribusiness interests and working closely with long term clients in rural banking, intensive livestock production and agronomy.

Mr Fels grew up in the Esperance region and was a Western Australian Legislative Council member representing the agricultural region from 2005-09.

He is currently focused on serving key agribusiness clients, adding further value by accessing our national and international network.

Colliers International head of agribusiness Rawdon Briggs said his company was delighted to have a dedicated agribusiness expert based in WA.



"Anthony will add significant value to the team in the form of his experience and network," Mr Briggs said.



"He will be able to service his clients with the full backing of Colliers' local and global expertise behind him.



"We have not rushed to recruit in WA; as one of Australia's largest sheep, wool and grain production states it was important to have someone with the correct business experience firsthand."



