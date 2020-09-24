Mayne's Norwood heads to auction

THE Mayne family's 595 hectare (1471 acre) property Norwood is described as a great breeding and fattening block just minutes from Springsure.



Offered in seven freehold titles, the property is located 6km west of Springsure on the Dawson Development road and is gently undulating open black soil basalt plains rising to lightly timbered ridges running to strong alluvial creek flats.

Improvements include a solid set of timber and steel cattle yards.

Norwood is divided into six main paddocks and has sound fencing.



The property has been developed to good stands of improved pastures with legumes. About 160ha was previously cultivated and now returned to pasture.



Norwood covers 595 hectares (1471 acres).

There are three equipped bores servicing tanks and troughs, two dams and seasonal water holes in the creek system.



Improvements include a comfortable three bedroom highset home, machinery shed, workshop and hay shed. There are a solid set of timber and steel cattle yards complete with vet crush and calf handling facilities.



Norwood will be auctioned in Springsure by Elders on November 18.

Contact Virgil Kenny, 0427 334 100, or Rod Carpenter, 0428 736 593, Elders.

