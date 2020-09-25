GGL elects new director, Turton wins another term

GRAINGROWERS has a new director on its board following its western region elections, held in conjunction with its annual general meeting (AGM) earlier in the month.

Incumbent Rhys Turton, a Western Australian farmer from York, was reelected, while Richard Konzag, from Mallala, South Australia, was elected to the board.

Both board directors will now serve until 2023.

The pair defeated other board nominations Wally Newman and Julianne Hill from Western Australia and Deb Baum from South Australia.

Rod Birch, a director since 2014, retired from his role.

Chairman of the organisation Brett Hosking said he was thrilled with the quality of nominations.

"The calibre of candidates we had apply is a testament to the passion and commitment growers have for their industry," said Mr Hosking.

Mr Konzag has industry experience both as a farmer and as a panellist with the Grains Research and Development Corporation and board experience with the Australian Grain Growers Co-Op.

Mr Turton has served as a director for GrainGrowers since 2017 and is also the president of the Western Australian Farmers Federation and Chair of the Council of Grain Grower Organisations in Western Australia.

The other directors are Mr Hosking, non grower directors Mark Allison and Fiona Nash, Andrew Carberry, Julia Hausler and Nigel Corish.