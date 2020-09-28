Heritage-listed sheep farm for sale, online auction

A heritage-listed Balmoral farm built in the 1800s will be auctioned online on November 6.



Rodwells Ruralco Property selling agent Max Brown said the property 'Bellevue' was located in a district where the majority of farms are family owned and rarely go on the market.

"The unique feature of this property is that there have only been four owners, all holding Bellevue for long periods, since its original selection in the mid-1800s," he said.

"The vendors Neil and Ann have farmed this property for 13 years running a successful family farm as essentially a fat lamb operation."



The first selector of Bellevue was John Bolan, a native of County Cork in Ireland, who arrived at Portland in March 1854 and settled on Bellevue some years after.

ONLINE AUCTION: Bellevue at Balmoral is being auctioned on Auctions Plus by Rodwells Ruralco Property on Friday, November 6. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The original homestead and woolshed, built in the mid-1800s, are heritage-listed as having historical and agricultural significance.

Bellevue is located at 881 Harrow-Balmoral Road, on 814 acres and only 10kms away from the Balmoral township.

The property stocks 1400 ewes and lambs, plus 160 replacement ewes and 30 rams. The approximate Dry Sheep Equivalent is 2500.



Mr Brown said Bellevue presented an opportunity for people to own a comfortable family home and productive farm in a great district location.

"There is also the prospect that without too much effort or investment the historic buildings could have additional income potential," he said.

SHEEP FARM: The property has 1400 ewes, lambs and a replacement flock under the vendors. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

"Bellevue at Balmoral conveys my highest buyer recommendation and I would expect an auction sale to result in the mid $2 million range."

The property also has a double frontage to Scabbing Station and Bellevue Creeks with several small tributaries. There are fifteen dams, four of them spring-fed, with tank and trough systems in place.

There are hay and machinery sheds for efficient farm operation and 27 fenced paddocks with a central laneway for easy stock movements.



The property will be auctioned via Auctions Plus on Friday, November 6 at 1pm.





