No kidding, this goat sold for as much as a bull

No kidding, this goat is worth as much as some beef bulls.

Cobber the red Boer from Cargo achieved what is believed to be a new national auction record for the breed when he sold for $5000 last weekend.

The increased carcase value of goats, its resilience during recent drought and investment in fencing infrastructure has created renewed demand for the genetics.

Optimism in the breed was clear to see at the inaugural Lazy Acres Invitational Boer Goat sale at Allora, Queensland, where New South Wales vendors Bengara Boer Goats and Valley Boers/Youlden Valley stud took the chance of being turned away at the border in order to have their animals on sale.



Close to 100 goats were on offer with only one animal not meeting the reserve price and Youlden Valley "Cobber" reaching the $5000 top to Selena Richardson of Waterloo Boer Goats.



Vendor Thomas Youlden runs more than 200 does after he began breeding red standard and black boers in 2004.



He said previously live export had been their main market but demand within Australia was sky rocketing.

"It shows buyers are recognising that it's the same as buying a ram or bull, having the foresight to invest in quality stock will give you better returns long after the initial purchase price is forgotten," he said.

"We keep trying to keep up with the demand for colour boers, it's not just about the reds, people are also wanting black and paint boer goats".

The top price standard buck, Valley Boers Marx, sold for $3000 to David Jenyns of Lazy Acres Boer Goats.



The stud red bucks averaged $3150 while stud standard bucks averaged $1205.



Stud standard does topped at $1000 and averaged $880, commercial standard bucks topped at $1200 and averaged $536, commercial red bucks topped at $950 and averaged $612 and commercial does topped at $750 and averaged $508.

After the auction success organisers were already scheduling the next auction for February 2021.

Inquiry in the sale was strong from the moment the inaugural auction was advertised.

Peter Sealy of Elders Toowoomba said interest spread from Katherine in the Northern Territory to Longreach and Cunnamulla in Queensland.

"We got surprised by how strong the inquiry was and a number of people had indicated their interest before the sale," he said.

"We have really started something."

The story No kidding, this goat sold for as much as a bull first appeared on The Land.