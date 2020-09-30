Third time's a charm for new publicans who finally got a border exemption

Third time is a charm for the new publicans of the Walbundrie pub.



Adam and Lindy St John have finally been granted a border crossing exemption allowing them to move from Melbourne to the country hotel without having to fly to Sydney and isolate in a hotel for two weeks.

This is the third exemption application the new owners have submitted to NSW Health after buying the pub earlier this year.



"We are excited to say we finally received our border exemption permit this evening," the pair wrote on Facebook.



"We are so stoked.



"But we still have a few things to sort and comply with before we can lock in an opening date.



"Our travel date will revolve around when our removalists can reschedule and deliver our stuff before we arrive."



The married pair will have to abide my strict conditions of their exemption which includes proving they are COVID free before leaving Melbourne.

"As part of their exemption we need to both have swabs done and be COVID-19 free before leaving Melbourne," the post said. "And then self-isolate for 14 days.



"We'll then get The Piney restocked and reopen as soon as we can - stay tuned."



The St Johns will self-isolate for two weeks at the hotel, which will become their primary place of residence.

From there they plan to do some renovations before opening to the public.

Mr St John said it only took one visit to the pub before they "fell in love with the place".

"And particularly the community - we really want to bring it back to its former glory and spruce the place up a bit," he said.

They have plans to do some internal renovations as well as an extension to the outdoor dining area, although that was in their long-term plan.



Since the pub closed in March, the community has been seeking a place to gather and in July the town opened a community hub at the sports ground.

The Friday meal and a drink at the club rooms has become a bit of a tradition for the farming community, but licensee Sue Collins said it was never meant to compete with the pub.

"When Adam and Lindy can get the pub reopened we will cease to have the hub," she said.



"It was always just about bringing people together while the hotel wasn't open."

The story Third time's a charm for new publicans who finally got a border exemption first appeared on The Border Mail.