One Nation backs PGA Fitzroy campaign

ONE Nation has thrown its support behind the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA's (PGA) Grow Our North campaign.

One Nation MLC for the Mining and Pastoral Region Robin Scott has announced that the party was "100 per cent behind" the campaign that was launched by the PGA in July.

"The Grow Our North campaign calls for a common-sense approach to the possibilities for the Fitzroy Valley", Mr Scott said.

"One Nation applauds the PGA for representing the views of many decent, honest people of WA, who want the best for the region and the State."

Mr Scott used his Member's Statement in Parliament, to outline that development of industry would benefit the Aboriginal people, providing jobs, whereas the creation of a national park would be "condemning the next two or three generations of Aboriginal children to a life on welfare".

He believes the creation of the national park was simply an issue of politics and ministerial legacy, rather than what was good for the people living in the area and the whole of WA.

Mr Scott said he would be taking his support of the campaign to the next election and believes the public is demanding leadership for WA's economic recovery.

"With the economic setbacks caused by COVID-19, the time is now to discuss real opportunities for the people of WA" Mr Scott said.

"Locking away productive land by creating national parks is just about the dumbest thing we can do," he said.

PGA president Tony Seabrook welcomed the support and said Mr Scott was a "man that gets it".

"He's a man that knows how things work," Mr Seabrook said.

"There's a lot of ignorant people making comments about the issue, so it's great to have his support."

Mr Seabrook said people had been speaking out against the campaign and trying to compare it to the Murray- Darling Basin.

"The absolute ignorance," he said.

"The Murray-Darling Basin is totally different.

"I don't mind if people make an informed opinion but it is just scaremongering."

Mr Seabrook said the amount of water being wasted each year as it flowed into the sea should be enough for people to consider doing something to capture it and the amount that the irrigators would use from the river was miniscule compared to what was used from the Murray- Darling system.

"There are 651 national parks in Australia," he said.

"That's more than (a whole list of other countries).

"Most of our national parks have been poorly managed in the past and if this is turned into one it won't advance anything."

Mr Seabrook said preserving the environment in a national park would be detrimental to the future of the local communities concerned.

The PGA's campaign is expected to continue for a few more weeks.

