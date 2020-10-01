McDonalds Angus verification ends

McDonalds Angus burger range will no longer be verified by Angus Australia with the partnership to come to an end after 11 years.

Angus Australia, either directly or through its former subsidiary company Certified Angus Group Pty Ltd, has verified all the beef going into the highly successful Angus burger range sold at McDonalds restaurants in Australia and New Zealand for 11 years.

But the verification services will be terminated by McDonalds on September 30.



McDonald's said it had opted to have Chicago-based supply chain management experts Fulton Market Group administer a new independent verification process for its Angus product.

It said the new framework would allow it to source large volumes of high-quality Angus beef for its Australian and New Zealand restaurants, as well as its global export markets.

McDonalds pointed out Australian and New Zealand beef also comprised a large percentage of beef that's used in its global system, ensuring that Angus beef remains an important part of the beef supply chain in many international markets.



Angus Australia's commercial supply chain manager Liz Pearson said the McDonalds Angus burger range transformed the fast food sector in Australia and New Zealand.

"Over the 11 years several million Angus cattle have passed through the verification program, converting to many, many millions of Angus beef patties enjoyed by consumers in Australia and New Zealand," said Ms Pearson.



"Whilst we understand that McDonalds will continue to offer the Angus burger range, Angus Australia will unfortunately no longer be involved in the verification of the integrity of the breed claim for this range.



"To that end, Angus Australia can no longer provide assurances that the beef in these burgers is actually Angus.

"Although the Angus verification program will discontinue, Angus Australia thanks McDonalds Australia, supply chain companies MAC Pacific, AgriFoods Global Pty Ltd and Fulton Market Group and their suppliers into this program for their confidence in the Angus breed and their role in taking the Angus brand to new heights."

