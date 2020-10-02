Blacket's Tamanick heads to auction | Video

THE Maranoa River property Tamanick will be auctioned in Roma on December 4.

Covering 13,918 hectares (34,393 acres), the Blacket family's Mitchell property is estimated to carry 1300 cows and calves or about 2200 weaners to feeder cattle.



Tamanick is located 83km south of Mitchell or 130km north of St George. Access to the property is via the bitumen Mitchell-St George Road or the well maintained gravel East Maranoa Road.

Tamanick includes the smaller blocks of Myola, Feniton and Farmers and is described as having a great balance of soil types, with exceptional stand of buffel and natural grasses.



Adding to the appeal pastures have greened up after 25mm of recent rain.

MAA Livestock & Property's promotional video for Tamanick.

There is about 1600ha of low-lying flood grazing country that straddles the Maranoa River, which is regarded as excellent for fattening cattle.

Improvements include a four bedroom homestead set in established lawns and gardens. There is also a manager's residence, storage rooms, several sheds and steel cattle yards.



The country consists of 1230ha of loamy grey clay soils to heavy black clay soils along the Maranoa River frontage, 1465ha of sandy soils and loams, and about 3488ha of red loam soils.



The Tamanick block is divided into nine main paddocks and three smaller holding paddocks. About 6km of exclusion fencing has been erected along the boundary.

There are seven dams (including one share dam), two semi-permanent lagoons, seasonal water holes, and a bore.



Myola and Feniton cover 4045ha, consisting of 1400ha of loamy grey clay soils to heavy black clay soils along the Maranoa River, 950ha of sandy soils and loams, and 1695ha of red loam soils.



The country is divided into six main paddocks and a holding paddock. Water is supplied by four dams, a semi-permanent lagoon, and seasonal water holes.

Improvements include a basic cottage, old homestead, vehicle shed, shearing shed, and cattle yards.

Farmers comprises of 3690ha and is fenced into four paddocks. Water is supplied from six dams, mainly along Hullah Creek.

Contact Seamus Filan, 0428 462 312, MAA Livestock & Property.

The story Blacket's Tamanick heads to auction | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.